Early birth for the new year

Early birth for the new year

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Bennington Banner

The first baby born in Bennington County in 2017 came a little earlier than expected. Emmaline Alice Naylor was born Monday at 12:14 p.m. at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, about two weeks before her due date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Act 39 Study 12 hr Dr pendyke 9
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan 1 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec 30 markey fife 42
News Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud Dec 27 Irate Taxpayer 1
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Dec 23 Community Disorga... 333
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS 2
News Put down the smokes: New rule prohibits smoking... Dec 12 Markey fife 7
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,580,452

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC