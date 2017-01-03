Early birth for the new year
The first baby born in Bennington County in 2017 came a little earlier than expected. Emmaline Alice Naylor was born Monday at 12:14 p.m. at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, about two weeks before her due date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
