Dozens gather for MLK vigil

Dozens gather for MLK vigil

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

The candlelight vigil was sponsored by the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, in conjunction with the Bennington chapter of Rights and Democracy Now and 350.org. Emma Snyder and Drew Peltier point to their winning posters prior to the "Until Justice Rolls Down Like Water," event at Oldcastle Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Act 39 Study Sun Markey fife 12
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Jan 10 Markey fife 3
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 4 markey fife 80
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan 1 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec 30 markey fife 42
News Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud Dec 27 Irate Taxpayer 1
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Dec 23 Community Disorga... 333
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC