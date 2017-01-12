Dozens gather for MLK vigil
The candlelight vigil was sponsored by the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Center and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council, in conjunction with the Bennington chapter of Rights and Democracy Now and 350.org. Emma Snyder and Drew Peltier point to their winning posters prior to the "Until Justice Rolls Down Like Water," event at Oldcastle Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|Sun
|Markey fife
|12
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC