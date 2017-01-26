Committee to meet here on PFOA bill

The Vermont Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee will meet in Bennington on Jan. 31 to hear comments on proposed legislation dealing with PFOA and other industrial pollution issues. Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, vice chairman of the committee, said he asked his colleagues to travel to Bennington to hear from residents affected by PFOA in Bennington, North Bennington and Pownal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.