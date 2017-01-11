Classic movie series to open at Oldcastle
For the first time since the last downtown movie theater closed - decades, in fact - classic movies will once again headline on Main St. Oldcastle Theatre Company, in its stated objective to move to year-round programming and help the downtown in Bennington generate foot traffic for local businesses, will bring back movies to Main St. "One of our goals when we moved to Main Street was to keep the theatre as busy as possible," according to Oldcastle's producing artistic director Eric Peterson. "We want to bring people downtown to stimulate nightlife so the streets will be filled folks shopping, and dining in our many restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|Tue
|Markey fife
|10
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Tue
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC