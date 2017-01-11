Classic movie series to open at Oldca...

Classic movie series to open at Oldcastle

For the first time since the last downtown movie theater closed - decades, in fact - classic movies will once again headline on Main St. Oldcastle Theatre Company, in its stated objective to move to year-round programming and help the downtown in Bennington generate foot traffic for local businesses, will bring back movies to Main St. "One of our goals when we moved to Main Street was to keep the theatre as busy as possible," according to Oldcastle's producing artistic director Eric Peterson. "We want to bring people downtown to stimulate nightlife so the streets will be filled folks shopping, and dining in our many restaurants.

