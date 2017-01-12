Bringing students young and old together through art
"Gallantly Cowboys Stride 2016" by Renee Bouchard will hang in the Burgdorff Gallery at Southern Vermont College starting Jan. 20 as part of her series "We the People." BENNINGTON - Southern Vermont College will be hosting a local artist for the spring term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|4 hr
|Dr Howard
|11
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC