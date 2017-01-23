Bennington to apply for $1.25 million grant
By Keith Whitcomb Jr. [email protected] BENNINGTON - The town will be applying for a $1.25 million grant which it hopes to put towards a $54 million economic development project in the heart of the downtown. The Select Board voted unanimously, with one member absent, on Monday to apply for the grant through the Vermont Community Development Program.
