BCRC launches pilot of internship program

This year the Bennington County Regional Commission will launch a pilot program designed to make it easier for local businesses and interns to get the most out of internship opportunities. The Bennington Comprehensive Internship Program, which is funded through a Regional Workforce Partnership Grant from the Vermont Department of Labor, has been in the works for the past several years, said Michelle Marrocco of BCRC.

