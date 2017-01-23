BBC head to be interim economic development director
Better Bennington Corporation President Michael McDonough has been named Bennington's Interim Director of Economic and Community Development, filling in for outgoing director Michael Harrington who has taken a post in the Scott Administration. BENNINGTON - Better Bennington Corporation President Michael McDonough has accepted a position as Bennington's Interim Director of Economic and Community Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Act 39 Study
|Jan 17
|Markey P Fife
|13
|Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy
|Jan 10
|Markey fife
|3
|AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|markey fife
|80
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Jan 1
|Markey fife
|2
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|Community Disorga...
|333
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC