BBC head to be interim economic devel...

BBC head to be interim economic development director

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Bennington Banner

Better Bennington Corporation President Michael McDonough has been named Bennington's Interim Director of Economic and Community Development, filling in for outgoing director Michael Harrington who has taken a post in the Scott Administration. BENNINGTON - Better Bennington Corporation President Michael McDonough has accepted a position as Bennington's Interim Director of Economic and Community Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Act 39 Study Jan 17 Markey P Fife 13
News Police: Woman had sex with 14-year-old boy Jan 10 Markey fife 3
News AG files lawsuit against local landlord Cross (Mar '09) Jan 4 markey fife 80
News Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle... Jan 1 Markey fife 2
21 Countries (Dec '15) Dec 30 markey fife 42
News Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud Dec 27 Irate Taxpayer 1
Poll What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13) Dec '16 Community Disorga... 333
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,188,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC