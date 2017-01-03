ban-l-shaftsweb
The Shaftsbury Select Board voted on Monday to reject the Bennington Rescue Squad's community appropriations request and to replace it with a budget line item for less than a fifth of the requested amount. Board member Art Whitman proposed putting $7,500 in the municipal budget for the rescue squad, who had asked the town for $42,000 in community appropriations funding.
