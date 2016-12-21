Year in Review: Shaftsbury overcame struggles in 2016
Shaftsbury faced many challenges in 2016, including the re-opening and subsequent re-closing of the well-loved Shaftsbury Country Store, the discovery of PFOA in the town's landfill, controversy surrounding inappropriate reporting of a possible assault on a student and elevated CO2 levels at Shaftsbury Elementary School, a murder-suicide on Shaftsbury Hollow Road, and more. The Shaftsbury Country store re-opened in May, after being closed since 2014.
