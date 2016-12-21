Year in Review: 2016 was a busy year for Bennington
Businesses closed, businesses opened, and several projects inched closer to completion in what was a turbulent year for Bennington. The biggest news of the year was likely the announcement that a group of local investors were looking to purchase and re-develop the Putnam Block, on the corner of South Street and Main Street.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|4 hr
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Dec 21
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Dec 19
|Bass ackwards
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS
|2
|Put down the smokes: New rule prohibits smoking...
|Dec 12
|Markey fife
|7
