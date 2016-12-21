Wreaths Across America set for Saturday at vets' home
By Lauren Harkawik BENNINGTON- Wreaths Across America, a national event in which wreaths are placed in honor of veterans, will happen, in part, at Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington on Saturday, December 17, at noon.
