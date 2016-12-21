What's in a snow day?

Saturday Dec 24

Snow days can wreak havoc on parents schedules, but can also be necessary for keeping kids safe. Earlier this week, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Superintendent Jim Culkeen discussed what goes into the decision to cancel school.

