Walsh leaves heartwarming legacy at Turning Point
Joan Walsh, director of the Turning Point Recovery Center on Main Street in Bennington stands in front of the entrance. She will retire after serving the center for six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|25 min
|Dr Howard
|41
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Tue
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Dec 21
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Dec 19
|Bass ackwards
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS
|2
|Put down the smokes: New rule prohibits smoking...
|Dec 12
|Markey fife
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC