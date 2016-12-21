Vt. legislators set drinking water standard for chemicals
A Vermont legislative committee has permanently set the state's safe drinking water standard for the chemicals PFOA and PFOS at 20 parts per trillion. The state's limit is below the EPA's threshold of 70 parts per trillion.
