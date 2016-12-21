SVSU requests 4 new SPED hires in BSD
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's special education director has requested that the Bennington School Board include four new special education positions in the FY18 budget, citing ever-increasing student need. SVSU special education director Wendy Pierce presented her budget requests before the board at a special meeting last week.
