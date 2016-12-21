SVMC nurse's research helps reduce hospitalization
Katharine Murphy, BSN, RN, presented her findings, "Early Intervention: Decreasing Unplanned Transfers and 30-Day Readmissions from a Skilled Nursing Facility," at a nursing symposium in Colchester last month. It will transform the way residents are treated at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
