Slick roads lead to crashes
Driver in Shaftsbury crash charged SHAFTSBURY - State Police reported a crash on Buck Hill Road in Shaftsbury on Tuesday at about 11 a.m., resulting in extensive damage to the vehicle and a citation for the driver on a charge of operating while under the influence of alcohol,. Trooper Lauren Ronan said in a release that Christopher Sharby, 42, of Bennington, was driving westbound when his 1997 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and struck a tree, causing front-end damage.
