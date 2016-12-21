Sanders, Welch want FairPoint to cancel layoff plans
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch are calling on the new owners of FairPoint to cancel plans for layoffs in northern New England. Illinois-based Consolidated Communications announced earlier this month it is merging with FairPoint in a $1.5 billion deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Wed
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Bass Ackwards
|332
|Act 39 Study
|Dec 19
|Bass ackwards
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS
|2
|Put down the smokes: New rule prohibits smoking...
|Dec 12
|Markey fife
|7
|Restaurant sells for $500K at auction
|Dec 11
|Loosindal
|1
|Frustrated (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|markey fife
|144
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC