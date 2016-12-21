Possible changes may stall Act 46 talks

North Bennington Prudential Committee expressed skepticism last week on the path forward for Act 46 discussions, as the fate of the law under the incoming Phil Scott administration remains unclear. Bruce Lierman, who is a community member that represents North Bennington on the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union's Act 46 Exploratory Committee, said that the tone of the discussions shifted at the last meeting.

