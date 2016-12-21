Judge denies Saint-Gobain motion to dismiss suit

A Vermont judge has denied Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics' motion to dismiss or stay a class action lawsuit filed over PFOA contamination. The suit was filed in May by residents of Bennington and North Bennington for $5 million in damages against Saint-Gobain, the company believed by the state to be responsible for contaminating private wells with the chemical, which was used for decades in the production of the non-stick coating Teflon.

