Hearing set on Bennington Airport upgrade project
The state expects to seek bids early next year on a major runway reconstruction project at the William H. Morse State Airport and plans a public input session Jan. 12 in Bennington for business owners, pilots and other residents to offer comments. Mary Kay Genthner, senior airport engineer with the project design firm, Passero Associates of Rochester, N.Y., said Friday that the Vermont Agency of Transportation-sponsored meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
