Gifts for the season
The spirit of giving is alive at Dover School, where students helped to spread cheer throughout the region this week by giving ornaments and cards to a number of organizations throughout southern Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Deerfield Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Dec 21
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Dec 19
|Bass ackwards
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS
|2
|Put down the smokes: New rule prohibits smoking...
|Dec 12
|Markey fife
|7
|Restaurant sells for $500K at auction
|Dec 11
|Loosindal
|1
|Frustrated (Nov '13)
|Dec 11
|markey fife
|144
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC