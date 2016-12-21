Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzlement
There are 1 comment on the The Bennington Banner story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzlement.
The former plant manager at NSK Steering Systems has been sentenced to serve 30 months in prison after being convicted of embezzling over $300,000 from the company. According to the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, Gregory Harriman, 52, formerly of Bennington, will be under supervised release for three years following his prison sentence.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Like I always said. The biggest mill rats of the bunch always wear a tie to work. How is this big time mill rat going to repay that much money ? Maybe when he gets out he can get a job at Walmart as the door greeter and if he plays his cards right he could be out in the lot in three years rounding up carts because they do promote from within.
