Fire destroys Shaftsbury barn, attached apartment
The cause of a fire that destroyed a barn and attached apartment Friday morning in Shaftsbury is undetermined, but not considered suspicious. SHAFTSBURY - A fire destroyed a barn with attached apartment Friday morning, displacing one adult and a child, along with farm animals.
