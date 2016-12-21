Family Cooking Club helps school lull
Kourtney Harris, of Bennington gets some help cutting vegetables from her two daughters Lily and Lola Sweet, on Wednesday during a cooking club hosted by Bennington County Head Start. Children and families from the Head Start program learn how to make delicious meals during the winter break at the Second Congregational Church in Bennington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|21 Countries (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|markey fife
|42
|Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud
|Dec 27
|Irate Taxpayer
|1
|What type of town is Bennington (Sep '13)
|Dec 23
|Community Disorga...
|333
|Former NSK plant manager gets jail for embezzle...
|Dec 21
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Act 39 Study
|Dec 19
|Bass ackwards
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON BLOWS
|2
|Put down the smokes: New rule prohibits smoking...
|Dec 12
|Markey fife
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC