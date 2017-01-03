Education 2016: A year of expanding, adjusting, improving programs

To begin the year, the schools of the SVSU had hoped to petition the state to remain largely as they are currently configured, but at meeting with representatives from the state Agency of Education in April they were told that that wouldn't be an option. From that point, Superintendent Jim Culkeen led discussions trying to find common ground between the districts, but progress was temporarily halted in August, when the SVSU's Act 46 Study Committee was disbanded to allow North Bennington a chance to leave and explore other opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.