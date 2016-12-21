There are on the WCAX-TV Burlington story from Tuesday, titled Couple, son convicted of Vt. Medicaid fraud. In it, WCAX-TV Burlington reports that:

A Bennington couple and their son have been convicted of 18 felonies related to what authorities call a scheme to defraud the Vermont Medicaid system out of more than $100,000 over five years. Sixty-four-year-old Patrick Morse, 43-year-old Ellie May Morse and 23-year-old Donald Morse all pleaded guilty to the charges.

