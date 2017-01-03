Company questions whether it's source...

Company questions whether it's source of rural water chemicals

Friday Dec 30

A company that once used a chemical in a Vermont factory that has been found in local private water systems is now questioning whether it is responsible for the contamination. The state has been negotiating with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics over funding a $30 million water project in Bennington that would connect residents with contaminated wells to the municipal system.

