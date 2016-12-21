CDC level funds budget
The Southwest Vermont Career Development Center announced on Monday that their budget would represent only the barest of increases from the current fiscal year. At Monday's meeting of the center's board of directors, Superintendent Michael Lawler presented a draft budget that would increase 0.58 percent, or $20,000 from FY17 to FY18.
