Bennington man accused of strangling, threatening to kill boyfriend
A Bennington man is accused of strangling and threatening to kill his boyfriend. Thomas S. Kreutz, 68, pleaded not guilty Monday in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to first degree aggravated domestic assault.
