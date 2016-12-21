Bennington man accused of strangling,...

Bennington man accused of strangling, threatening to kill boyfriend

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Bennington Banner

A Bennington man is accused of strangling and threatening to kill his boyfriend. Thomas S. Kreutz, 68, pleaded not guilty Monday in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division to first degree aggravated domestic assault.

Read more at The Bennington Banner.

Bennington, VT

