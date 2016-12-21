Backstory: Most Time Spent on Legisla...

Backstory: Most Time Spent on Legislation That Went Nowhere

Gov. Peter Shumlin wanted Vermont lawmakers to legalize marijuana in 2016 - before any other New England states did. He found an ally in Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Sears , who gave his committee an end-of-January deadline and rocketed a bill through the Senate by February 25. But the House was never sold on the idea.

