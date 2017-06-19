Bennettsville police search for man l...

Bennettsville police search for man last seen on June 15

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WMBF

According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Johnny Adams was last seen at his Bennettsville home on June 15. He could possibly be driving a green 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab bearing S.C. tag 123409W, with tinted windows, a diamond-plate tool box on the back, 2000 model Chevrolet chrome rims, a chrome bull bar on the front and a round Gregg Allman sticker on the back glass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennettsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found not guilty in murder trial (Feb '07) May '17 SMH 16
News Body found in South Carolina amid search for a ... May '17 Yogi 1
New Business?? Mar '17 Connie 1
Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12) Jan '17 Redman85 57
News Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08) Jan '17 nov2009 3
bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06) Nov '16 lydell 142
Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12) Jan '16 Ms Edith 7
See all Bennettsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennettsville Forum Now

Bennettsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennettsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Bennettsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,880 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC