Bennettsville police search for man last seen on June 15
According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Johnny Adams was last seen at his Bennettsville home on June 15. He could possibly be driving a green 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab bearing S.C. tag 123409W, with tinted windows, a diamond-plate tool box on the back, 2000 model Chevrolet chrome rims, a chrome bull bar on the front and a round Gregg Allman sticker on the back glass.
