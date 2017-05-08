Two people killed, two others hurt in...

Two people killed, two others hurt in Marlboro County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WMBF

Coroner Tim Brown said Roosevelt McLaurin Junior, 20, of Bennettsville and Kimberly Odom, 50, of Hartsville died of injuries sustained in the crash on Highway 15 401. Lance Corporal Matt Southern said a preliminary investigation indicates one of the drivers was in a 2007 Dodge Charger was going north, went left of center and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennettsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Business?? Mar '17 Connie 1
Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12) Jan '17 Redman85 57
News Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08) Jan '17 nov2009 3
bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06) Nov '16 lydell 142
Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12) Jan '16 Ms Edith 7
Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Judie Kopfman 1
Cheraw high school football (Sep '15) Sep '15 People coach 1
See all Bennettsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennettsville Forum Now

Bennettsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennettsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bennettsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC