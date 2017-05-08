Two people killed, two others hurt in Marlboro County crash

Coroner Tim Brown said Roosevelt McLaurin Junior, 20, of Bennettsville and Kimberly Odom, 50, of Hartsville died of injuries sustained in the crash on Highway 15 401. Lance Corporal Matt Southern said a preliminary investigation indicates one of the drivers was in a 2007 Dodge Charger was going north, went left of center and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro head on.

