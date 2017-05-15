Sheriff: South Carolina man charged w...

Sheriff: South Carolina man charged with murder, kidnapping

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennettsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Business?? Mar '17 Connie 1
Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12) Jan '17 Redman85 57
News Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08) Jan '17 nov2009 3
bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06) Nov '16 lydell 142
Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12) Jan '16 Ms Edith 7
Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Judie Kopfman 1
Cheraw high school football (Sep '15) Sep '15 People coach 1
See all Bennettsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennettsville Forum Now

Bennettsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennettsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Bennettsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,553 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC