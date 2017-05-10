Search continues for missing 8-year-old Bennettsville girl; arrest made in mom's murder

Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Bennettsville, has been arrested for the murder of Ella Shantrica Lowery, who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle Friday, according to Sheriff Lemon with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Lowery's eight-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery, is still missing and officers are actively seeking any information or tips.

