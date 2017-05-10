Search continues for missing 8-year-old Bennettsville girl; arrest made in mom's murder
Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Bennettsville, has been arrested for the murder of Ella Shantrica Lowery, who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle Friday, according to Sheriff Lemon with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Lowery's eight-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery, is still missing and officers are actively seeking any information or tips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Business??
|Mar '17
|Connie
|1
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennettsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC