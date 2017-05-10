SC Forestry Commission: Fire on Daufu...

SC Forestry Commission: Fire on Daufuskie Island contained

You may be smelling smoke in the Savannah/Hilton Head Island area but it's not from the West Mims Fire. According to the South Carolina Forestry Commission's wildfire activity map, the 54-acre fire was caused by someone smoking a cigarette and it is now contained.

