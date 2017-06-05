Police: 'Nothing out of the ordinary'...

Police: 'Nothing out of the ordinary' found after bomb threat at Goodwill

Tuesday May 23

Authorities have given the all-clear at the Goodwill off Glenn McConnell Parkway after a bomb threat was called in. "The building was searched and nothing out of the ordinary was found," Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said.

