Police: 'Nothing out of the ordinary' found after bomb threat at Goodwill
Authorities have given the all-clear at the Goodwill off Glenn McConnell Parkway after a bomb threat was called in. "The building was searched and nothing out of the ordinary was found," Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found not guilty in murder trial (Feb '07)
|May 17
|SMH
|16
|Body found in South Carolina amid search for a ...
|May 17
|Yogi
|1
|New Business??
|Mar '17
|Connie
|1
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
Find what you want!
Search Bennettsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC