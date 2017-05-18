Man accused of murdering Bennettsville mother, kidnapping daughter has extensive rap sheet
The man accused of murdering a Bennettsville woman and kidnapping her daughter earlier this month has a criminal record that goes back 15 years. According to a criminal background check from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Jejauncey Harrington, 32, was first arrested in February 2002 on a misdemeanor count of possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
