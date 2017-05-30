Highway 41 re-opens after serious accident in Mount Pleasant

Andrew Beckwith improved to 8-1 for the season 8-0 in Sun Belt games but it was a two-run home run by his battery mate, Kyle Skeels, that proved to be the difference as #24 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 4-2 Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium. Andrew Beckwith improved to 8-1 for the season 8-0 in Sun Belt games but it was a two-run home run by his battery mate, Kyle Skeels, that proved to be the difference as #24 Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 4-2 Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.

