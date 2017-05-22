Family, friends come out to remember slain Bennettsville mother;...
The community of Bennettsville came together on Monday to remember Ella Lowery, the mother who was murdered in her home on Craig Circle May 5. "She was the type of person that would bend over backwards for anybody. She would do what she had to do to help and she always wanted to entertain," said Ella Lowery's cousin.
