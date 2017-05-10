Dispatch: Mount Pleasant PD responding to bank robbery

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since the May 5 stabbing death of her mother in Bennettsville. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since the May 5 stabbing death of her mother in Bennettsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.