Charleston Co. sheriff to press conference on vehicle pursuits
Officials say he'll respond to questions about multiple high-speed chases that occurred in the area over recent weeks. A new survey by personal finance web site Wallethub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.
Bennettsville Discussions
|New Business??
|Mar '17
|Connie
|1
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
