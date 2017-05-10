Charges dropped against man accused of murdering mother of missing 8-year-old girl
BENNETTSVILLE, SC Charges have been dropped against the Bennettsville man charged with murder for the stabbing death of the mother of the eight-year-old girl who remains missing since last Friday. All charges against 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright were dropped Friday, according to a news release sent by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on behalf of the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
