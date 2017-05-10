Bennettsville man charged with murder...

Bennettsville man charged with murder and kidnapping, 8-year-old girl still missing

A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today. Authorities said Ella Lowery was found dead in the Bennettsville home she shared with her daughter May 5. The girl has not been seen since despite a massive search by state police and the FBI.

