Arrest made in murder of Bennettsville mother, 8-year-old daughter still missing

A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday. Authorities said Ella Lowery was found dead in the Bennettsville home she shared with her daughter May 5. The girl has not been seen since despite a massive search by state police and the FBI.

