10-foot, 400-pound gator in Bennettsville lake trapped, killed

BENNETTSVILLE, SC A team of animal control specialists wrestled with a 10-foot, 400-pound gator at Lake Paul Wallace in Bennettsville Wednesday for about four hours before it was brought to the lake's bank and killed. Ray Loflin of Dreamscape Outdoors Animal Control said the landowners had been having troubles with gators, including sightings of gators in the lake's swimming area.

