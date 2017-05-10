10-foot, 400-pound gator in Bennettsville lake trapped, killed
BENNETTSVILLE, SC A team of animal control specialists wrestled with a 10-foot, 400-pound gator at Lake Paul Wallace in Bennettsville Wednesday for about four hours before it was brought to the lake's bank and killed. Ray Loflin of Dreamscape Outdoors Animal Control said the landowners had been having troubles with gators, including sightings of gators in the lake's swimming area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Business??
|Mar '17
|Connie
|1
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennettsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC