Two charged in burglary of Bennettsville tractor-trailer business

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, Michael Brandon Conner, of Florence, and Brandon William Jones, of Effingham, were each charged with third-degree burglary; malicious damage to property; and grand larceny of more than $10,000. Conner was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff's Office while assisting the MCSO, the release stated.

