Joint operation nets 30 arrests for drug, weapons, traffic charges in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC A joint operation in Marlboro County resulted in the arrest of 30 people on drug, weapons and traffic charges. According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, the joint operation was conducted on April 14 and included personnel with the MCSO, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, S.C. Highway Patrol, the McColl Police Department and the Bennettsville Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Business??
|Mar '17
|Connie
|1
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bennettsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC