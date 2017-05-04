Joint operation nets 30 arrests for d...

Joint operation nets 30 arrests for drug, weapons, traffic charges in Marlboro County

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: WMBF

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC A joint operation in Marlboro County resulted in the arrest of 30 people on drug, weapons and traffic charges. According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, the joint operation was conducted on April 14 and included personnel with the MCSO, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, S.C. Highway Patrol, the McColl Police Department and the Bennettsville Police Department.

