Correctional staff in Bennettsville assaulted by inmates
Staff at Evans Correctional Institution were assaulted by inmates Thursday morning according to, Sommer Sharpe, the Public Information Director for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Bennettsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Business??
|Mar '17
|Connie
|1
|Corruption In Marlboro County Sheriff Office. (Feb '12)
|Jan '17
|Redman85
|57
|Engaged: Hayes - Patterson (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|nov2009
|3
|bennettsville is a racist town!!!!! (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|lydell
|142
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Bennettsville, SC (May '12)
|Jan '16
|Ms Edith
|7
|Information on Candidates running for office i... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Judie Kopfman
|1
|Cheraw high school football (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|People coach
|1
